AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.91

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.11. AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 24,124 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The company has a market cap of $2.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of -2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

About AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB)

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp. engages in the development of polymer materials which provide critical characteristics in the design and development of medical devices. Its biomaterials are used in devices that are designed for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. Its products include ChronoFlex, ChronoSil, HydroMed, HydroThane, and PolyBlend.

