Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) Shares Down 13.3%

Advantage Lithium Corp (CVE:AAL)’s stock price traded down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, 112,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 68,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$1.25 target price on Advantage Lithium and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28.

Advantage Lithium Company Profile (CVE:AAL)

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.

