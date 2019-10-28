Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) Stock Position Decreased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 16,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000.

In other Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd news, insider Michael A. Smart bought 4,697 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $66,885.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,423.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 6,913 shares of company stock valued at $88,726 in the last 90 days.

AVK opened at $14.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

