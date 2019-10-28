AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires Shares of 9,196 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEMS. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 173,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period.

EEMS stock opened at $43.63 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19.

