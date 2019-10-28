AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE DFS opened at $80.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.04. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $54.36 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $82,687.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,285.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.