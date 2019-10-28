AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 301 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 643.9% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 242,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,628,000 after buying an additional 209,634 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,751,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,406,000 after buying an additional 188,208 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,691.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after buying an additional 71,936 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,476,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,295,000.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $138.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.35. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $107.34 and a 12-month high of $138.97.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

