AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 325 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 23.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14,936.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after purchasing an additional 532,371 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,555,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,826,000 after purchasing an additional 477,100 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,521,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,238,000 after purchasing an additional 335,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total transaction of $738,818.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,880.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total value of $31,792.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,470.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,405 shares of company stock worth $33,060,199 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $218.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.75.

Shares of VRTX opened at $194.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $151.80 and a 1 year high of $195.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

