AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 62.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 20.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 14.7% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $578,860.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.71, for a total value of $5,774,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,550,860. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $340.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Broadcom from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $289.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.10. The company has a market cap of $111.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $208.23 and a 12-month high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $2.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

