AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) PT Set at $55.00 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded AFLAC from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.57 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded AFLAC from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.73.

AFL stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.51. 1,864,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.34. AFLAC has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.71.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AFLAC will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

In other AFLAC news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,148. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $209,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,338.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in AFLAC by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 797,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,493,000 after purchasing an additional 138,166 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 8.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 167,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AFLAC by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 49,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

