AGCO (AGCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. AGCO has set its FY 2019 guidance at $5.10-5.10 EPS and its FY19 guidance at ~$5.10 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. AGCO had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AGCO to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $76.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.57. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank set a $88.00 target price on shares of AGCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.93.

In related news, VP Richard Robinson Smith sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $338,453.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,607,224.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $169,914.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,542.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,977 shares of company stock worth $3,012,468. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

