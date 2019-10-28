Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) vs. TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Head to Head Comparison

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) and TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Airbus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of TUI AG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Airbus and TUI AG/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbus 0 1 1 0 2.50 TUI AG/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Airbus pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. TUI AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. TUI AG/ADR pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Airbus and TUI AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbus 5.11% 39.57% 3.06% TUI AG/ADR 3.65% 17.90% 4.35%

Risk and Volatility

Airbus has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TUI AG/ADR has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Airbus and TUI AG/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbus $74.86 billion 1.44 $3.61 billion N/A N/A TUI AG/ADR $22.70 billion 0.34 $871.97 million $0.69 9.49

Airbus has higher revenue and earnings than TUI AG/ADR.

Summary

Airbus beats TUI AG/ADR on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and offers helicopter related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military aircraft, such as combat, mission, transport, and tanker aircraft; and offers unmanned aerial systems and their associated services. It also provides civil and defense space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, science, and orbital systems; missile systems; and missile and space launcher systems, as well as services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About TUI AG/ADR

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services. It operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 6 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 16 cruise liners, as well as approximately 380 hotels. TUI AG is based in Hanover, Germany.

