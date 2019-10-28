Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) and China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) and China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Akamai Technologies and China Recycling Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 15.12% 16.32% 9.96% China Recycling Energy N/A -42.54% -22.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akamai Technologies and China Recycling Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $2.71 billion 5.42 $298.37 million $2.76 32.30 China Recycling Energy $4.89 million 1.28 -$66.00 million N/A N/A

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than China Recycling Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of China Recycling Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of China Recycling Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Akamai Technologies and China Recycling Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 2 5 10 0 2.47 China Recycling Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $88.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.54%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than China Recycling Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Recycling Energy has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats China Recycling Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients. The company also offers enterprise security solutions, including Enterprise Application Access that enables remote access to applications; and Enterprise Threat Protector to enable enterprise security teams to identify, block, and mitigate targeted attacks. In addition, the company provides Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a suite of intelligent performance optimization tools and controls; Dynamic Site Accelerator to accelerate and secure interactive Websites; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; and mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website. Further, it provides carrier solutions, including Aura Managed CDN, intelligent recursive DNS platforms, and security and personalization services; and media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery, download delivery, media services live, and media analytics, as well as NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. The company sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About China Recycling Energy

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes. It also provides waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the waste gas power generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas from coal mining, petroleum exploitation, refinery processing, or other sources as a fuel source to generate electricity; and the combined cycle power plant, which employs power generating cycle to utilize the waste gas that generates electricity by burning the flammable waste gas in a gas turbine, as well as uses the waste heat from burning the gas to make steam to generate additional electricity through a steam turbine. In addition, the company offers biomass power generation systems (BMPG); and waste heat power generation (WHPG) systems; and project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, and financial leasing services, as well as leases energy saving systems and equipment. As of December 31, 2017, it had five recycling WHPG systems and four BMPG systems. The company was formerly known as China Digital Wireless, Inc. and changed its name to China Recycling Energy Corporation in March 2007. China Recycling Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

