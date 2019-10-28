Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given New $111.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AKAM. BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum set a $97.00 price objective on Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim downgraded Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $89.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,259. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.40. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $93.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $705.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $289,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,795 shares in the company, valued at $783,458.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $281,278.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,796.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,864 shares of company stock valued at $868,021 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,596 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.