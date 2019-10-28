Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.36-4.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.857-2.877 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.10-1.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $83.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $97.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.38.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $89.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,446,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,633. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.62.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $705.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $289,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,458.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,117 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $281,278.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,796.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,864 shares of company stock valued at $868,021 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.