Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 97,500 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.14% of Builders FirstSource worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $167,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $1,218,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 181.3% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $45,797.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,886 shares in the company, valued at $835,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 4,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $87,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,539.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,744 shares of company stock worth $4,258,449 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Builders FirstSource to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Builders FirstSource from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

