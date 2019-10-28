Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 25,800 Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Medpace as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Medpace by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Medpace by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $561,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $618,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $75.37 on Monday. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $45.88 and a 1-year high of $86.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Medpace to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

