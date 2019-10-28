Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.49 Million Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

XHR stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $304.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on XHR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

