Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.95 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 66.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 576.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie set a $99.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Rentals from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

NYSE:URI opened at $135.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.28 and a 1-year high of $142.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Filippo Passerini purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.37 per share, with a total value of $220,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,379.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $362,469.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,032.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.