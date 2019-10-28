Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 13,900 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at about $693,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 16.3% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 15.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 496.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $56.09 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $238.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

In related news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 128,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $6,718,082.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,651,159 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

