Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 2,200 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.14% of Insight Enterprises worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 34.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 55,039 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 288,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $40,910,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $2,997,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,837,000 after buying an additional 106,813 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $59.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.19. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average is $54.57.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.40%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley set a $79.00 price objective on Insight Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

