Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 49,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.72.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $140.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.28. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.03 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.