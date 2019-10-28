Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.19.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.86. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, CEO Todd C. Brady bought 8,680 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,569.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Douglas bought 10,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 83,907 shares of company stock worth $456,912 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 40,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

