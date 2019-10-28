Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $97.19 million and $113.17 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00211948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.04 or 0.01473636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029668 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00113991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 2,956,970,357 coins and its circulating supply is 425,698,514 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

