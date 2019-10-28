Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) Shares Down 3.5%

Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37, 908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 514,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter.

Alkaline Water Company Profile (NYSE:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water. The company offers its products in various volumes under the Alkaline88 and Alkaline88 Flavored names. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.