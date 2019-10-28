Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Short Interest Up 178.0% in October

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 178.0% from the September 15th total of 546,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABTX. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Raymond James downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Allegiance Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.47. 25,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,837. The company has a market cap of $740.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.39. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $39.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 22.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Umesh Jain sold 7,313 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $235,112.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $763,273.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Moulton sold 2,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $67,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,281.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,797,847. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $860,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

