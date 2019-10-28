Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allegion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Allegion in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.25.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $113.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $74.83 and a fifty-two week high of $115.98.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $748.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.64 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 12.0% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 436,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,274,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 73.5% in the third quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 332.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 13.0% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

