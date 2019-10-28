Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $120.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In third-quarter 2019, Allegion’s earnings and revenues increased 19.5% and 5.2%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. Over the past six months, its shares have outperformed the industry. The company expects stronger revenues, pricing actions and greater operational efficiency to boost earnings in the upcoming quarters. Also, Allegion continues to focus on making incremental investments in product development. It is committed toward increasing wealth of shareholders through share repurchase programs and dividend payments. However, the stock has been overvalued compared with its industry over the past six months. Also, rising costs of sales remain a concern for near-term margins. Increases in debt levels can increase its financial obligations. In the past seven days, earnings estimates for fourth-quarter 2019 have been revised downward.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALLE. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Allegion in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Allegion from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $2.05 on Monday, reaching $115.38. 6,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion has a 1-year low of $74.83 and a 1-year high of $115.98.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $748.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.64 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1,923.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 191.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 103.4% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

