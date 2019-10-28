Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $115.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised Alliance Data Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Alliance Data Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Warburg Research reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, October 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

NYSE:ADS opened at $104.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.57 and its 200-day moving average is $142.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.70. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $214.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 18.88 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.69%.

In related news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $406,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth $5,871,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth $1,408,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 940.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth $523,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2,650.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 41,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.