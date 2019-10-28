Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) PT Set at $135.00 by SunTrust Banks

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) has been given a $135.00 price objective by analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADS. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Warburg Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.53.

NYSE:ADS traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.79. 1,035,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,248. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.16. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.70. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $214.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.03). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $406,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 940.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

