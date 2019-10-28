Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the September 15th total of 34,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ALLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Allot Communications were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.59. 2,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,182. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $253.86 million, a PE ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $26.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

