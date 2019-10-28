Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Allstate accounts for approximately 2.6% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37,143 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.47. The stock had a trading volume of 346,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,439. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.29 and its 200 day moving average is $102.04. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $109.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays set a $125.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other Allstate news, insider Mary Jane Fortin sold 9,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,018,444.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,131.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 26,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total value of $2,738,747.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,860,628.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,472,581. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

