Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has set its Q1 2020 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $111.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.00 million. On average, analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $12.79 on Monday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AOSL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

