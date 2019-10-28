Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1,412.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

GOOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $1,450.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,440.33.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,265.13 on Friday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,289.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $874.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,224.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,175.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 51.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total value of $1,887,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at $52,463,850.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total transaction of $66,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,887.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,166 shares of company stock valued at $6,226,349 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,708,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,545,641,000 after buying an additional 259,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,409,352,000 after purchasing an additional 674,924 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,199,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,539,702,000 after purchasing an additional 31,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,715,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,015,713,000 after purchasing an additional 199,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

