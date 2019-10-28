Alta Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,959 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in Microsoft by 274.5% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 21.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,649,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 597,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,681,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,042 shares in the company, valued at $26,785,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,757 shares of company stock worth $43,171,718. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $140.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,067.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.41.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

