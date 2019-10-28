AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.69.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $365.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 64.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp acquired 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,903,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC increased its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

