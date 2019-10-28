Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,967 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $431,515. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total value of $3,146,995.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,761.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,771.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,844.70. The firm has a market cap of $880.87 billion, a PE ratio of 87.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,207.06.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.