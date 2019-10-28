Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Set at $2,400.00 by Cowen

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) received a $2,400.00 target price from equities researchers at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMZN. Barclays dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,189.97.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock traded up $12.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,774.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,771.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1,844.70. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 23.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total value of $3,146,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total value of $5,173,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,475,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $187,387,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.