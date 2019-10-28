American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.85.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. Macquarie cut American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup set a $54.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $30.86 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $40.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,294.15% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

In related news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 6,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $201,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,138.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 771,271 shares in the company, valued at $20,315,278.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,875 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 7,872 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,256 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,488 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.