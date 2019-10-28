American Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,607 Shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

American Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Vector Group by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 57,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vector Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vector Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vector Group alerts:

NYSE VGR traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 21,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,440. Vector Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $538.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.50 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.