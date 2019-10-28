American Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

American Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $381.00 to $364.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.77.

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.63 on Monday, reaching $372.36. 930,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,313. The company has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $399.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $509,537.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

