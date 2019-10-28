American Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

American Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,190 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 18.8% of American Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $27,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 286.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,877,458. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.90 and a one year high of $148.90.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

