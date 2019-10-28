American Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

American Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $7,204,630.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,563,950.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,026 shares of company stock valued at $20,743,806. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

NYSE KO traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 407,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,927,105. The company has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.78. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.