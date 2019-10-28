AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $86.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $94.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $45.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 47.88%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $1,253,851.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,892,751.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $1,783,089.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,676.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,506 shares of company stock valued at $9,412,050. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

