Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,753,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,244,470,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,334.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,329 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,383,000 after purchasing an additional 239,576 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,116,000 after purchasing an additional 151,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total transaction of $387,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Leerink Swann set a $189.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.28.

Shares of AMGN opened at $203.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

