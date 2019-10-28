Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp cut its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.0% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 154.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $39,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 16th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $189.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.28.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,275. The company has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $211.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

