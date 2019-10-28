Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Trimmed by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 0.6% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.64. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $399,879.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,774 shares in the company, valued at $894,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $923,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,335 shares in the company, valued at $32,442,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,362 shares of company stock worth $5,875,493. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

