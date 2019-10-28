Analysts Anticipate Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) to announce earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.63). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($1.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.20. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 144.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million.

KALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

NASDAQ KALV traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,003. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The stock has a market cap of $197.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,036,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 948.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,782 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after buying an additional 666,525 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after buying an additional 170,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,608,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

