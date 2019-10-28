Analysts Anticipate MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to Post $0.94 EPS

Analysts expect MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.96. MAXIMUS reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MAXIMUS.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $730.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of MAXIMUS in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $77,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 25,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $1,997,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,530,906.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,014,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $291,207,000 after buying an additional 102,416 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in MAXIMUS by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,227,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,184,000 after acquiring an additional 433,800 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in MAXIMUS by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,137,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,480,000 after acquiring an additional 179,581 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in MAXIMUS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,083,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in MAXIMUS by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 985,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,514,000 after acquiring an additional 112,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

MMS opened at $75.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87. MAXIMUS has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from MAXIMUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

