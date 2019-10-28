Analysts Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $236.24 Million

Equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will announce sales of $236.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.08 million to $244.52 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $220.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $931.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $911.56 million to $945.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $970.81 million, with estimates ranging from $916.65 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.67 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 707,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 37,901 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $2,319,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,753.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 825,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 780,599 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 82,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 787,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period.

NYSE:DRH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $11.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.