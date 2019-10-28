Analysts Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Hawaiian reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $755.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.85 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.30%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HA. ValuEngine raised Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Hawaiian from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie set a $27.00 target price on Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

NASDAQ:HA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.00. 462,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,503. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.76. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78.

In related news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,435.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HA. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian by 11.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

